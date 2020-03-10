Transporters accuse mines of bias

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

A CARTEL has been unearthed on the Copperbelt where some mining companies are allegedly colluding with foreign transport firms to move minerals outside the country.

Transporters’ representative, Benson Tembo, told Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya at a stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday that they are saddened by the increased trend of foreign companies dominating the transport business in the country.

“There is a cartel in the transport sector in Zambia. Today in the mining industry there is a cartel. Mining giants like Kansanshi, Lumwana and CLICK TO READ MORE