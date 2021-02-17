Transparency is the key

TRANSPARENCY must not only be talked about but must also be applied in the management of public resources.

Doing so reduces suspicions that the resources are being misused or stolen. It also reduces audit queries and therefore frees time and personnel for other tasks.

As it were, now there are questions being raised on how the Ministry of Health owes suppliers of COVID-19 materials about K2.4 billion.

It is understandable that these questions are being asked, given recent reports on suspicious purchases of medical supplies.

What matters for now is that these concerns have been brought to the fore and action is being taken. In this case, the Ministry of Finance is leading the authentication exercise.

To ensure that a thorough job is done, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission will join the task.

This is as it should be when justifiable concerns are raised. Instead of just talking about getting tough against any wrongdoing, action is being taken to bring out the truth. This truth could either be that there was nothing shady about the procurements, or that there were crooked deals behind the scenes.

The exercise must be done quickly because at all times the ministry has to be held in positive light and not be seen as a place for people to illegally enrich themselves.

People must be attracted to the ministry not because of the huge amounts of money and equipment that is allocated to it, but because they genuinely care about the need for Zambians to be healthy.

This support could so easily dry up if Zambia fails to account for every ngwee and every piece of equipment that is allocated through the budget or through donations.

Those that would suffer the most are not those that have access to these resources, but the ordinary Zambian who is at the end of the health service chain.

Fortunately, Government is action-oriented in its quest for transparency in utilisation of resources. This is why there has been a major shake-up at the ministry and a forensic audit is to be done.

Such efforts help to restore or retain the public’s confidence on the management of the ministry. It also helps reassure donors that their money and other forms of support to Zambia are being used appropriately.

It is, therefore, heart-warming that donor support is still flowing Zambia’s way as evidenced by a donation of US$500,000 by the United States government for the fight against COVID-19.

One need not be reminded that this support should be accounted for to the last cent.

Audits of such support should be routine and not because of serious concerns being raised about misapplication or theft of the resources.

It is important too that the ministry, or indeed Government as a whole, draws clear guidelines on how to use resources (financial and material) in emergencies.

There seems to be a justification that because Zambia is in a COVID-19 emergency, procurement processes had to be short-circuited. Unfortunately, doing so is illegal but it may also be true that following the procurement process could mean delayed services and loss of lives.

There has been talk about revising the procurement process without compromising transparency and quality of services and goods.

This exercise must be expedited so that Zambia has a win-win outcome for all those who play an honest part in helping keep the country healthy.

For those that try to be too clever, let the law take its course.