Transforming human resource management in sport

SOMBWA MUSUNSA

Human resource management in sport is of great importance including a qualified and skillful human resource in sport management. An unqualified and incompetent human resource can be detrimental to achieving intended sports management and development outcomes thereby affecting the effectiveness of sport organisations. The challenges faced by most sport organisations are vast, and an ill-equipped and incompetent human resource is one of the major factors that can adversely affect sport organisations. Bo Hanson – 4x Olympian, coaching consultant and director of athlete assessments articulates that making a bad hire is expensive, time consuming, and has a negative impact on organisational work culture. But when you get recruitment right, employees are productive, engaged, and give up to 30 percent more discretionary effort. As amplified earlier, a qualified workforce in any organisation can be a catalyst to organisational development. Renuks Vembu (2010) indicates that human resource is peddled as the most important, influential and impactful asset of an organisation. Therefore, measures must be taken by all organisations to ensure the right people possessing the right skills are employed. In this article, we look briefly at some of the effects of recruiting and retaining unqualified human resource or human capital on sport organisations as adapted from Wisestep. Reputation The reputation of an organisation depends on the basis of the work they do through their employees. If an organisation hires an unsuitable candidate for the job it shows the poor decision-making skills of the organisation and you cannot gain good reputation in the market if your employee is not qualified for the job. Organisation goodwill Hiring unqualified employees can damage an organisation’s goodwill. Hiring unqualified candidates is like a big stain on an organisation’s goodwill. Client satisfaction Client satisfaction means that organisations do their work in the right manner. Organisations cannot attain client’s satisfaction by unqualified employees. Client satisfaction also boosts worker confidence and organisational profile. Wrong candidates can exert a huge burden on other employees as well because now they have to work hard and more to keep the client satisfied. Quality of work The quality of work decreases by hiring an unqualified employee. The high quality of work is what makes you successful as a sport organisation and an unqualified employee affects the quality of the work in the organisation because he/she doesn’t suit the qualifications the organisation needs and is not suitable for the work because he/she has no knowledge of that work. For example, you cannot expect good managerial work from an artist or musician because managing an organisation is not what they are good in. Wastage of time Hiring unqualified employees is just a waste of time because the time you spend on hiring unqualified candidates will never work in your favour and your company will need to start the recruitment process again. So the time spent on the wrong candidate goes to waste and time is very crucial to the success of the organisation. You cannot do your work if you don’t have right employees to perform the tasks, and hiring a right employee is what an organisation needs but selecting an unqualified candidate sets everything on the wrong track and waste so much time. In summary, an organisation’s output or productivity depends on suitably qualified employees. As they say, garbage in, garbage out. This simply means, what you put in is what comes out. Hiring or retaining unqualified employees leads to poor organisational performance. The author is country director for Play it Forward Zambia, a sport development NGO based in Livingstone.