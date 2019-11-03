Training – starting point for ethical health staff

DEVELOPMENTS in the health sector call for an increase in the number of trained health personnel to help in the delivery of service to communities serviced by the institutions.

Government embarked on an ambitious programme to upgrade health institutions in a number of districts and is constructing 650 health posts in areas that are remote as a way of bringing health services closer to the people.

By now, a number of hospitals have been upgraded while a number of health posts which are completed are up and running, making people access health services closer to where they live.

And it is heart-warming to see a number of training institutions, both from universities and colleges, offering various programmes in response to the growing demand for health personnel.

They are dotted all over the country and offloading graduates onto the field every year in their effort to meet the demand for manpower.

It is therefore imperative that the trainees in these institutions get the right kind of training that will prepare them for the challenges and opportunities in the field of practice.

The trainees are getting into a challenging field, like most of them, where one has to work for long hours, and sometimes deal with unco-operative clients or patients.

It is for this reason that universities and colleges should also focus on the attitude of trainees to prepare them for the challenges that await them in the field of practice.

Last Friday, the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ) advised training institutions to keep an eye on the attitude of students and weed out those who seem to have a bad attitude to prevent cases of mistreatment of patients.

HPCZ registrar Bwembya Bwalya said during the oath taking ceremony of 395 medical practitioners at the University of Zambia Ridgeway campus that all institutions training health personnel should start focusing on the attitude of students because it is a critical component of training health practitioners.

He further said dropping students with bad attitudes will protect the reputation of the profession.

Indeed, every profession wants to protect its reputation and maintain a good name in accordance with its ideals and the best starting point is the training.

A number of professions are actually a calling and so those who seek to be part of them have to abide by regulations that guide their conduct in their quest to maintain high ethical standards.

In some instances, by the conduct of some medical professionals, it can be said that while many are called, only a few are chosen. The chosen few exhibit it by their excellence in interpersonal relations and how they are able to keep calm when the heat is on.

The medical profession calls for excellent interpersonal relations by its nature as part of the delivery of service to patients, and so if students are not prepared for their field, then they are bound to fail in their practice.

Of course, there have been cases where some medical personnel have genuinely been provoked and such issues have been handled in a befitting manner.

However, there are instances where some medical practitioners take it out on the patients for no reason, leaving the patient at their mercy.

This is one of the reasons some patients opt for treatment at private hospitals where personalised service is offered.

It is better to stop a bad habit in its infancy than allow it to grow roots and become toxic so that the name of the profession is tainted by the few bad eggs.