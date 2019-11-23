Train nightmare in bygone Zambia Railways

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

CHAOTIC scenes were common in those years as passengers dashed in big numbers to board Zambia Railways (ZR) trains. Small children screamed as they were being dragged along by parents. It was washala washala! (It’s now or never!).

People bought tickets at major stations in towns and cities to avoid being confronted by the ruthless white Zambia Railways conductors accompanied by black policemen.

During holidays at Kalomo Secondary School in Southern Province, where I was a student from 1967 to 1971, it was common seeing girls shoved into windows by sympathetic boys to gain entry into the overcrowded economy class catering for babotana or apansi (poor citizens).

When it reached Kalomo, the train was already full with students from Hillcrest, Livingstone Day and St. Mary's (Maramba) Secondary School in Livingstone.