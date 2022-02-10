Tragedy of naive girl who trusted cop

GENGER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl is a mother of one today all because she got stranded and decided to seek help at a police station in Mufulira. She was raped for three days in a row and, unfortunately, got impregnated by the rapist because she trusted a police officer with her life. For having confidence in a police officer, who has sworn to protect life and defend the vulnerable in society, the schoolgirl lost her innocence to a man old enough to be her father. Though a child herself, she now bears the responsibility of fending for a child and taking care of it in every sense while still in school and, of course, incapable of shouldering the responsibilities that life has thrown at her. This is the story of a Chambeshi teenager who found herself at Mufulira Central Police Station to seek help after she got lost in that county. The girl had travelled to visit her grandmother in Mufulira when a bus conductor dropped her off at a wrong bus stop in town, and when night-time fell, she couldn’t locate her grandmother’s place. A good Samaritan lent her a phone to enable her to speak to her grandmother, who in turn asked her to seek help at the nearest police station because it was getting late. A police station is normally seen as a safe haven where we all want to run to in times of trouble. So the girl’s grandmother was right to ask her to seek help from there. Anyone in her situation would do that. The girl, who apparently did not know Mufulira very well, got there around 18:00 hours, and when she asked the bus conductor to let her disembark at Katenge to enable her to go to Kamuchanga, he bypassed the bus stop and left her in town. Well, I am not sure if the bus conductor in question knows what his act of discourtesy landed this girl into. Certainly, if the conductor has a humane heart, he would feel bad to learn that the girl he refused to allow to disembark at the right bus stop was raped for three days because of him. Perhaps he did not know that she was a stranger in Mufulira and taking her to a wrong bus stop in the evening would put her life at risk and she may end up a sex slave of the police officer.

Maybe the bus conductor has a heart of stone and cares less about the welfare and safety of passengers so long they pay their bus fares. Somehow, I’m certain that the girl must have screamed to the bus conductor, and was audible enough to the driver, that she was new in Mufulira and would get lost if they left her at a wrong bus stop.

But typical of our bus crews, they rudely refused to help the girl although she cried for help. From there, the girl started wandering around town because she did not know where to go, and on top of that, she did not have a phone. It would have been good if the girl had carried a phone with her since she was travelling to a town she was not familiar with, so the likelihood of getting lost could not have been overlooked. But we cannot fault her on that one because, maybe, her family could not afford a cell phone. Many Zambians could actually relate with her situation. Luckily enough, the girl had carried phone numbers of close family members. I suppose that’s how she managed to phone her grandmother when she borrowed a phone from a certain woman. So when she got to Mufulira Central Police Station on the advice of her grandmother, she found a 44-year-old police officer on duty who saw her predicament as an opportunity to satisfy his weird sexual cravings. The randy cop known as Maxwell Ludaka of Shikalangwe Police Camp offered to take the girl home, knowing very well that he did not mean to help. Unknown to the teenager, that was a ploy by the bad cop to rape her because his wife and children had travelled to Kaoma in Western Province. Giving evidence in court, the girl said while she was sleeping on that fateful night, the bad cop barged into her room wielding a knife, swearing that he would kill her if she tried to shout for help. From there, the shameless police officer took off the girl’s clothes and raped her mercilessly.

The bad cop confined the girl to his house for three days, during which time he continued abusing her sexually.

On the fourth day, the girl ran away. This happened between October 8 and November 11, 2020. A sad story it is indeed because the police officer betrayed the trust that the citizens of Zambia have in law enforcers. In a normal situation, one would expect the police officer to help the girl to locate her grandmother in Kamuchanga, which is not very far from the town centre. Better still, if it was not possible to do so in the night, bad cop Ludaka would have handed over the teenager to a female police officer to help her. I know that our police officers have many times sheltered people in distress situations in their homes, especially children, obviously with the full knowledge of their superiors. I remember how a female police officer looked after a six-month-old baby that was stolen from its mother in Lusaka and trafficked to Kitwe by a maid. When the maid was nabbed in Kitwe, a policewoman looked after the baby until the following day when it was reunited with its mother and father.

The point I’m driving at is that it is normal for people to run to the police station for help and we expect our men and women in uniform to do the right thing when approached. Well, I am not saying that police officers should shelter their clients but rather refer them to the right authorities for help. And when they are approached for help by people who find themselves in the thick of things, cops should not abuse the authority of their offices like what the Mufulira officer did to a stranded teenager. It is good that the police officer in question has been convicted of rape against the 16-year-old and would obviously be sent to jail for not less than 15 years. For your information, rape carries a minimum sentence of 15 years with hard labour. May the bad cop rot in jail because he was a rotten nut in the Zambia Police Service. Bad as the story may be, it has many lessons – that girls/ women must never trust male strangers; not to the point of catching a lift from them or accompanying them home. Bus crews also ought to learn to be kind to passengers; a simple act of kindness could save a life.

Considering the high incidence of sexual violence in our times, girl children must be put on alert about the tricks of sexual predators. And when sending youngsters to a distant place, make sure to equip them with the means of communication, which may not necessarily be a cell phone, but some cash and phone numbers. Better still, if possible, children, girls especially, must be accompanied when travelling out of town. Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/emeldashonga@yahoo.com

