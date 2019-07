YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Police Service traffic section is still ranked the most corrupt institution in the country, the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer- Africa report has stated.

The 2014 Zambia Bribe Payers Index (ZBPI) rated traffic police officers as the most corrupt while those under the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) were ranked second.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/