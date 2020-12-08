Traditional leaders’ knowledge quest laudable

THAT forty-six traditional leaders across the country are undergoing a two-year diploma course in leadership and traditional governance under Chalimbana University is indeed commendable as the move is progressive.

This signals a revolution of leadership among our traditional leaders to move with changing times.

The decision by traditional leaders to go to school is also evidence that they acknowledge the important role they play in the development agenda of the country and that they can only be effective if they are empowered with knowledge and skills.

We know that from time immemorial, education did not matter to many traditional leaders. This is because most of them were taken to be born with leadership qualities by virtue of coming from royal lineages.

However, with the evolving world, it is certain that coming from a royal lineage alone is not enough for traditional leaders to deal with a myriad of challenges they are faced with on a daily basis.

Traditional leaders preside over the affairs of their subjects. It is required like any other leader that traditional leaders possess the necessary leadership skills to be able to lead in a more harmonious and effective way. For instance, time and again traditional leaders are presented with various challenges to sort out, including conflicts among subjects.

Under such circumstances, traditional leaders are expected to apply leadership and conflict resolution skills.

Traditional leaders are also very pivotal in the development agenda of the country and particularly the areas they represent. As such, they operate as links between their subjects and the government of the day. It is, therefore, expected that traditional leaders are in a position to represent their subjects in an effective manner by articulating their challenges and aspirations very well. They are also supposed to guide Government on suitable investments in their areas.

Besides managing people, traditional leaders are also custodians of natural resources. It is not a secret that there have been lots of challenges in the management of resources with some traditional leaders giving away land for a song.

This shows lack of understanding of their role as leaders. Traditional leaders are expected to protect resources under their custody for the benefit of their subjects.

In the same vein, we have had traditional leaders blocking investment and development in their areas due to ignorance of the benefits.

It is, therefore, elating that some traditional leaders have opted to go to school and acquire knowledge on leadership and traditional governance. This will no doubt empower the traditional leaders with more knowledge and skills to be able to execute their responsibilities competently.

While we appreciate that most of our leaders are naturally born with wisdom, it is not enough to address today’s dynamic challenges.

The dynamic nature of today’s challenges requires that leaders constantly update their knowledge and skills.

The traditional leaders are, therefore, on the right track by embracing education.

This will also give them confidence to deal with various stakeholders such as investors.

It will also help enhance their understanding on the value of resources under their custody.

It is good that the training also focusses on entrepreneurship. Traditional leaders are supposed to lead the way and show their subjects productive ways of living. As opposed to depending on handouts from government and well-wishers, traditional leaders will do well to establish businesses that can sustain them as well as create jobs in their chiefdoms.

The reason why some traditional leaders are selling huge chunks of land displacing their subjects is because of money.

However, entrepreneurship skills will provide our traditional leaders an opportunity to create wealth in a more credible way.

If traditional leaders establish themselves as entrepreneurs, then we can be assured that resources under their custody are secure.

It also follows that if traditional leaders adopt an entrepreneurship mindset, then developing rural areas will not be a challenge.

While the number of those that have gone to school is fairly good, we expect more traditional leaders to emulate. Once traditional leaders are enlightened, it will also be easy to discard harmful and retrogressive traditional practices.

It is good that Chalimbana University intends to start running short courses for traditional leaders who are unable to enrol for the diploma course in the near future.

This will ensure that no-one is left behind because even those who are busy will be accommodated.

It is hoped that the university will introduce the short courses sooner than later to accommodate as many traditional leaders as possible.