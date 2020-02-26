Traditional leaders key in conservation farming

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

CHIEF Chikanta has called on Government and other key stakeholders in the agriculture sector to consider engaging traditional leaders in the implementation of conservation farming programmes to boost food security.

Out of a total of about 1.5 million registered farmers, only about 300,000 are practising conservation agriculture.

The traditional leader said Zambia has about 288 chiefs and each one of them is a farmer