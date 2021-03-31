Traditional leaders keen on GBV fight

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

DESPITE the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs will continue implementing activities in chiefdoms to reduce gender-based violence (GBV) among women and children.

Permanent Secretary Yande Mwape said traditional leaders support initiatives to protect inhabitants from risks associated with harmful socio-cultural practices.

“It is important for people to know that all traditional leaders are committed to protect their people from cultural and traditional practices that are risky and retrogressive in nature,” she said.

Ms Mwape said the programmes being implemented are aimed at reducing the effects of