Traditional leader calls for school feeding programmes revival

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Mpongwe

GOVERNMENT should revamp feeding programmes in rural primary schools to motivate learners as learning institutions for non-examination classes reopen.

Chief Machiya of the Lamba in Mpongwe district said the programme, which was being run in the chiefdom and other rural areas, had slowed down before the closure of schools.

He said some learners were absconding class before schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic hence the need for the feeding programme to be given a boost.

“The decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen schools, including universities and CLICK TO READ MORE