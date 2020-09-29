Traditional exports earnings hit K10 billion

TRYNESS TEMBO, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S traditional exports earnings have increased by 19.7 percent to over K10.5 billion in August from July’s K8.8 billion.

This has been attributed to improved copper prices on the international market.

During the period under review, the volume of refined copper exported in August increased by 14.3 percent to 89,195.3 metric tonnes from 78,023.1 metric tonnes in July.

Zambia Statistics Agency statistician general Mulenga Musepa said copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for the corresponding months increased by 2.2 percent from US$6,353.8 per metric tonne in July to US$6,496.7 per metric tonne in