Business

Traditional exports earnings hit K10 billion

September 29, 2020
1 Min Read
TRUCKS with copper at the Zambia-Botswana Kazungula Border Post. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA

TRYNESS TEMBO, NANCY MWAPE
Lusaka
ZAMBIA’S traditional exports earnings have increased by 19.7 percent to over K10.5 billion in August from July’s K8.8 billion.
This has been attributed to improved copper prices on the international market.
During the period under review, the  volume  of  refined  copper  exported  in August  increased  by  14.3 percent  to 89,195.3 metric  tonnes  from 78,023.1 metric tonnes in July.
Zambia Statistics Agency statistician general Mulenga Musepa said copper  prices  on  the London Metal Exchange (LME) for  the corresponding months    increased  by 2.2 percent from US$6,353.8 per  metric  tonne  in July  to US$6,496.7 per  metric  tonne  in CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1