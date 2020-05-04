Traders weigh between dying of hunger, fighting against the virus

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN AN effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, one of the measures Government is implementing is social distance especially in local markets where many buy their daily fruit, merchandise and vegetables.

Social distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person.

It simply means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus or indeed any pathogen cannot spread from one person to another.

However, social-distancing practice is proving difficult and impracticable among traders in markets because of scarcity of space for trading.

Also, the attitude among traders in the fight against the coronavirus leaves much to be desired.

At New Soweto market, trading is as normal as ever, with many people not minding and caring about the outbreak of the pandemic and that they could be infected.

A number of traders talked to weigh between dying of hunger and