Traders to speak with one voice

HENRY SINYANGWE, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN traders have formed the Global Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) aimed at creating synergies that will help them compete favourably with foreign traders.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting last Friday, GTAZ interim president Joseph Chanda said Zambian traders have been operating in isolation, which gave room to foreigners to have undue advantage.

Mr Chanda said local traders have not been able to compete favourably with foreign traders, who have connections with manufacturers of various products