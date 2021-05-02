Traders strategise on getting members back to business

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

OVER 900,000 traders in various markets across Zambia have closed down their businesses due to the ravaging effects of coronavirus.

Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) president Mupila Kameya said 925,000 out of a registered membership of 3,700,000 have closed down their businesses since March last year.

Mr Kameya said some of the traders have since gone back to villages for failure to survive in Lusaka.

He said the association has received numerous requests for funding from its former members.

“Some of our members have gone back to their villages to try and restart their lives. Those that have remained in urban areas keep asking for financial support.

"We feel the informal sector has been the worst hit by the COVID-19 as most of our customers have also lost employment following the closure of certain companies," Mr Kameya said.