Traders bemoan reduction in imports of products

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

IN AN effort to promote conservation farming, 9,000 field days have been organised across the country to increase the number of farmers adopting the practice in light of the effects of climate change on agriculture.

Last year, Conservation Farming Unit (CFU) trained over 270,000 farmers countrywide in a bid to improve yields and enhance food security.

CFU chief executive officer Collins Nkatiko said field days are aimed at helping change farmers’ mindset because most of them opt to practise conventional farming methods, which they consider as being less labour-intensive compared to CLICK TO READ MORE