Trade surplus hits K96 billion

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s trade surplus has increased to over K96.8 billion in the first six months of this year compared to about K91.8 billion the same period last year as the annual inflation dropped to 15.8 percent for July.

Total trade comprises imports and exports of the country.

However, trade in June decreased by 0.8 percentage point to about K17.07 billion from over K17.2 billion in May.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the country recorded a trade surplus valued at K1.56 billion in June from about K3.84 billion recorded in May, indicating a 59.4 percent decrease.

Trade surplus means that the country exported more than it imported in nominal terms.

"Exports which mainly comprise domestically produced goods decreased by 11.5 percent from about K10.5 billion in May to almost K9.3 billion in June. This decrease was mainly on account of an 18.6 percent decrease in export earnings from intermediate goods," Mr Musepa said at the monthly bulletin yesterday.