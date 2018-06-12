Trade Kings launches Romeo HygieniX

BRIAN MALAMA, KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

TRADE Kings Limited has assured of continued investment in modern technologies to ensure production of high quality products for both local and international markets.

Officially launching the Romeo HygieniX range of beauty soaps, company media manager James Songwe said increasing technological capacity is at the centre of the company’s production.

“While Trade Kings has been manufacturing beauty and health products for many years, Romeo HygieniX soap is special in that it is the first locally-produced hygiene soap that contains active silver technology ingredients to protect the body against germs, infections and diseases,” he said.

Romeo HygieniX soaps are anti-bacterial that provide up to 99 percent germ protection