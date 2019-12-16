Trade Kings in fruit juices

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

WASTAGE of fruits especially mangoes could reduce following the development of the US$50 million beverage processing plant by Big Tree, a subsidiary of the Trade Kings Group.

Trade Kings Group general manager Lux Subramanian said it is imperative to reduce on wastage by unlocking the fruit value chain through processing plants.

Mr Subramanian said at the launch of fruit juices dubbed 'Fruitcanna' by Fig Tree that the company will engage local producers, thus increasing household incomes for local fruit producers