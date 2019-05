KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TRADE Kings Group has been ranked among the top 10 admired brands in Africa for the second year running as the company continues to play a critical role in Zambia’s industrial space.

The company, which is ranking with brands like Dangote, MTN, MultiChoice and Shoprite, has maintained the top 10 position in a survey conducted by African Business Magazine