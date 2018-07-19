Trade in own finished products, COMESA urged

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member states not to continue trading in raw materials amongst themselves while relying on markets outside Africa to supply finished products.The President told a two-day COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit yesterday that it is time Africa started benefiting from its raw materials obtained in the region.

The theme of the 20th COMESA summit is 'Towards digital economic integration'.