Trade experts to address commodity problems

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

SEVERAL experts in trade are expected to gather in Zambia this monthend to address commodity problems and cross-border trade in Africa to strengthen the continent’s trading ability.

The Southern Africa Structured trade seminar is scheduled to take place from June 26 to 29 and is being organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with INTL FCStone, a NASDAQ listed United States-based company.

In a statement issued last week, the conference is expected to boost trade and investment in southern Africa, drive commercial expansion and address gaps in trade finance.

“It is hoped through this [conference] constructive engagement, Africa’s ability to trade and http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/