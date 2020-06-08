Trade battle brewing at Soweto

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A WRANGLE has erupted between farmers and traders at Soweto Market, with the latter demanding that they be middlemen rather than the farmers selling their produce directly to ordinary customers.

The traders contend that the presence of farmers at the market disadvantages them because they (farmers) sell their produce at lower prices.

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba is aware of the wrangle and that the parties will resolve the issues during a meeting set for tomorrow.

"There is a very serious issue regarding trading at Soweto Market, especially between onion farmers and