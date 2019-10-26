Tracing Feira migration

ALEX NJOVU, Luangwa

A FEW weeks before the Nsenga-Luzi people of Luangwa held their annual Mbambara traditional ceremony, a young man identified as Roger Mwanza was instantly killed by crocodiles while fishing in the river near Kapwapwa Village under Senior Chief Mbuluma.

Yet that was not an isolated incident.

Animal-human conflicts are the order of the day in Luangwa. In most cases, humans are brutally killed by either crocodiles or elephants.

In fact, a lot of people have been killed by animals this year alone. In some cases, locals are able to recover some body parts. In the case of Mwanza, the local divers only found the body and hands while the head and legs were missing.

The reptiles are indeed on rampage protecting their ground and hurting humans.