Tracing Cathedral of Holy Cross history

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

‘INTO the faithful hand of God we commit this Cathedral City of Lusaka. May the hearts of its people be filled with the spirit of truth,” Archbishop Francis Oliver Green-Wilkinson declared in his final blessing to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in September 1964, just a month before Zambia attained independence from Britain.

This was to become a landmark in the history of the Anglican Church in Central Africa and the event was witnessed and graced by of the last Governor of Northern Rhodesia, Sir Evelyn Hone, his lady and visitors from all over the diocese.

The archbishop, assisted by the other bishops of the province, consecrated Filemon Mataka as suffragan or assistant bishop, the first African bishop in the Anglican Province of Central Africa to be appointed to that position.

The end of the Second World War generated a new spirit for reconstruction socially, economically and spiritually.

In 1946, the need to have a cathedral built in the country’s capital was discussed at a synod meeting and communication, with the mother church in England was established.

Progress in this direction, however, slowed down following the transfer of Bishop Robert Selby Taylor to South Africa where he later became Archbishop of Cape Town.