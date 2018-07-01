TPIN registration extended again

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has extended the Tax Payer Identification Number (TPIN) registration deadline to December 31, 2018.The initial deadline was set for yesterday, June 30, but following the overwhelming queues, ZRA decided to extend for the next six months.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said following consultations with various stakeholders, including the Bankers Association of Zambia, the authority decided to extend the deadline to capture more people.