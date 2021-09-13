Toyota, FNB score a first in vehicle repurchase scheme

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

TOYOTA Zambia has partnered with First National Bank (FNB) Zambia to introduce the guaranteed buy back scheme through which the former will repurchase vehicles leased to customers through the bank at the end of the lease period.

The guaranteed buy back package is part of the bank’s vehicle and asset finance value proposition and is the first of its kind in Zambia.

The repurchase scheme by Toyota Zambia will be for a defined and agreed value and will be available in both Zambian Kwacha and United States dollars to FNB banked customers only.

At the time of maturity, the customer will have the option to take the ownership of the vehicle by making a full payment to Toyota Zambia or securing another financing arrangement from FNB.

This allows customer access to affordable vehicle ownership through lease facilities from FNB, with an option to surrender back to Toyota Zambia should the circumstances direct him in a different direction.

This will constitute a tripartite agreement between Toyota Zambia, FNB and