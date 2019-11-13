Toxic atmosphere damaging Power

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

THE toxic atmosphere, most of it self-inflicted, at Arthur Davis Stadium in Kitwe is clearly doing a lot of damage to Power Dynamos. Unfortunately, the hierarchy there does not seem to see it. Or they have decided not to see it.

Power, which was nicknamed ‘Baby born with teeth’ because it showed maturity in organisation both on and off the pitch, is currently in the relegation zone of the Super Division with eight points after nine games. Only Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) seem to be poorer than them.

The concept of relegation is of course alien to Power. They may feel that the team is too big to go down. Yet, it is a possibility.