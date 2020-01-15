Towards access to water for all

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA works towards becoming a middle income nation by the year 2030, provision of adequate water supply and sanitation services has been at the core of some of the activities undertaken in line with meeting Vision 2030.

The goal is to ensure that every citizen will have access to clean water supply and sanitation.

Guided by the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), which aims at accelerating development efforts towards the vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind, the water sector has two pillars to contribute to.

The sector contributes to the pillar, on “enhancing human development” where the plan aims to improve access to water supply and sanitation and the second pillar “economic diversification and job creation”, where the ministry is expected to improve the development and management of water resources.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Dennis Wanchinga, in this week’s column explains the developmental projects that the ministry is implementing aimed at enhancing the provision of water and sanitation to citizens.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/