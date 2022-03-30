Tourism single licencing system gets nod

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE decision to implement a single licencing system in the tourism industry will help tour operators cut operational costs by 50 percent, Hotel and Catering Association of Zambia (HCAZ) president Christopher Nsenge has said.

Mr Nsenge said in an interview yesterday that currently tour operators spend 50 percent of their revenue on obtaining licences from various regulatory bodies.

When announcing the development on Monday, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said single licencing will facilitate the provision of coordinated and streamlined regulatory services by public bodies to result in reduced turnaround times cost of compliance for business.

Mr Mulenga said Government has received complaints from private sector players on the existence of costly and bureaucratic business licencing and regulatory frameworks.

Mr Nsenge said tourism enterprises are required to get about 12 to 15 licences for them to operate their businesses, which he described as cumbersome.

“We have the tourism licence, hotel managers licence, enterprise licence, health permit, restaurant licence, occupation licence, fire licence, petroleum licence, National Pension Scheme Authority licence, music licence, insurance licence for the buildings and CLICK TO READ MORE