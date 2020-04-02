Tourism sector in quagmire

LUCY LUMBE, NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

WITHOUT doubt, the effects of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak have negatively affected many economies worldwide.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Interim Economic Assessment of the coronavirus on the global economies has projected that annual global gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to drop to 2.4 percent in 2020.

This is from the 2.9 percent in 2019, with growth possibly being negative in the first quarter of 2020.

The travel and tourism industry is one of the most affected with airlines cutting flights due to travel bans and restrictions, country lockdowns, closed borders and tourists cancelling business trips and holidays.

The tourism sector is in a crisis, and nothing is known yet on when and how the virus will be contained.

But even when the situation is contained, it will take time for the situation in the tourism sector to normalise.

Since the outbreak of the contagious deadly virus, there have been over 850,000 confirmed cases globally and CLICK TO READ MORE