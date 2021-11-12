Tourism sector booming in Luapula – PS

STEPHEN PHIRI, Kawambwa

GOVERNMENT’s effort in promoting the tourism sector in Luapula Province is bearing fruits with job creation taking centre stage. Acting Permanent Secretary John Mwasha said the new dawn administration is eager to develop the tourism sector in Luapula Province and the Northern Circuit at large. “As the provincial administration, we appreciate the promotion of the Northern Circuit. We are delighted with efforts which are yielding fruit,” Mr Mwasha said on Wednesday when Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) officials and journalists who are on a tour of the Northern Circuit paid a courtesy call at his office in Mansa. “When you come over the weekend, Samfya is a place of activities. A lot of people are found at the Samfya beach (on the shores of Lake Bangweulu).” He said the economy of Luapula Province is benefiting from the tourism sector, which is booming.

Mr Mwasha said Luapula Province is rich with a lot of natural resources which could create employment for youths. “We want to create employment for youths through CLICK TO READ MORE