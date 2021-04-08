Tourism masterpiece unveiled

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AN ELECTRONIC platform for licensing and grading for the tourism industry has been launched to enhance the ease of doing business.

The platform, which has been launched by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts and Smart Zambia, and to be implemented by the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA), will go a long way in bringing about efficiency in licensing of tourism enterprises.

The project, which has been supported by Prospero Zambia at a cost of K1.2 million, will also reduce the number of days it takes for one to obtain the tourism enterprises’ licences and comes at a time when the industry is trying to recover from the effects of coronavirus.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela said for the sector to recover from COVID-19, Zambia needs to continue to embrace technological advancements to remain competitive and relevant.

The tourism sector contributes about four percent to the national gross domestic product, creating over