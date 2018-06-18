Tourism gets boost

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Kenya have agreed to cooperate in tourism, where the latter has vast experience, including the training of 50 Zambian students at the globally renowned Kenya Utalii College.This came to light at the weekend when President Edgar Lungu and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta held bilateral talks focusing on ways to enhance economic and security cooperation between the countries.

The talks focused on how to enhance bilateral ties and increase cooperation in sectors such as tourism, transport, trade, investment, air-link and regional security.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/