Tourism benefits trickling down to education

NDANGWA MWITTAH and CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

WHAT started as a village tour of Simoonga in the tourist capital, Livingstone, was later to bring benevolent tourists that would give a ray of hope to underprivileged children.

Hundreds of underprivileged children are now attending school at no fee, thanks to the Livingstone culture of getting tourists to visit villages to acquaint themselves with the way of life of poor rural communities.

It just took two generous tourists to give a major facelift and financial boost to a once-upon-a-time small school in the village that now has 400 pupils and 19 members of staff.

The school has continued to touch the hearts of foreign tourists, some of whom return to volunteer as teachers in a village located about 17 kilometres from Livingstone, along the Livingstone-Sesheke road.

In a nutshell, that is the story of Simoonga Thandizani Trust School, located on the Livingstone-Sesheke road.