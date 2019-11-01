Touring Copenhagen’s Tivoli

Travelogue:

EMELDA MUSONDA, Lusaka

MOST sponsored trips I have undertaken to other parts of the world have been planned in such a way that time is set aside for tourism sampling or sight-seeing regardless of how tight the main schedule is.

This was the case with my recent trip to Sweden and Denmark where I was attending the International Training Programme on Media Regulation sponsored by SIDA for three weeks.

Despite the programme running on tight classroom and study tour schedules, the hosts did not forget to at least give participants some breathers, and a visit to the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark, was a memorable one.

On a Thursday evening after a day’s hectic schedule we convened at the entrance of the Tivoli Amusement Park located in the heart of Copenhagen around 19:00 hours. It was just about five minutes’ walk from our hotel.

Upon arrival we were greeted with winding queues of people eager to gain entry into the world’s second-oldest operating amusement park opened in 1943, after Dyrehavsbakken in Klampenborg, also in Denmark.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/