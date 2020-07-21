Tough times prompt incentives for tourists

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

AS the coronavirus grounds aircrafts and stops international travels, the hospitality industry which is one of the most hit sectors, will remain in ‘comatose’ unless they bring local tourists on board.

In Livingstone, some tour operators, in their quest to sustain their businesses and prevent further job losses, are responding to the calls to shift their attention to local tourists as opposed to foreigners, since the world is unlikely to relax travel restrictions anytime soon in view of the global pandemic.

Abseil Zambia is one such tour operator.

It is one of the tour operators that provide nerve-racking activities that call the adrenaline to action such as abseiling or rappelling, gorge swing, high wire and also the flying fox.

The high wire is said to be the world’s first commercial high wire. In this activity, a cable is spanned across the gorge 135 metres long and 75 metres above the ground and a full body harness is attached securely from your back to the cable, allowing a client to take a running dive off the edge of the cliff and soar across the deep gorge like a bird in flight.

The ‘flying fox’, on the other hand, is a cable slide across the gorge and rather than jumping off into thin air, you slide or ‘fly’ across the gorge attached to a special harness before being pulled back.

There is also abseiling, which is a sport of descending a rock face into the Batoka Gorge by using a doubled rope fastened round the body and fixed at a higher point. If one wants to try a change from the more traditional abseiling, they can also try rap jumping, where they descend the rock face facing the ground and keep pushing off from the rock face as they head towards the bottom of the gorge.

Whereas all the mentioned activities are nerve-racking, there is also the gorge swing which the tour operator is famous for.

In this activity, one will freefall for about 50 metres before swinging out into the middle of the gorge.

After several pendulum swings, they will then be lowered to the ground where they can take a track back up to the top of the Gorge.

All these activities are operated on a spectacular site above rapid number seven in the Batoka gorge.

Mulele Sikaneta, who is operations manager at Abseil Zambia, says the company which has suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus that has grounded flights and CLICK TO READ MORE