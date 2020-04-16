Tough times call for financial prudence

SUDDENLY, we cannot leave our homes because we need to isolate ourselves from the people we love – friends, relatives and workmates – to stay safe.

And suddenly, people have to work from their homes, because the home environment is considered safer than the office setting in the wake of the highly contagious COVID-19.

Suddenly still, small and large enterprises have closed down, particularly in the aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors, because it is no longer safe to travel or socialise with other people in public places, including hotels and cinemas.

Children cannot go to school because they are safer indoors and the brethren cannot go to church either, because churches have been shut.

For the first time in human history, Christians in the whole world, except for Tanzania where the President has refused to close churches, celebrated Easter in their homes.

This is how life changed all of a sudden in Zambia on March 18 when the country recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, which has spread its devastating toll across continents.

Well, the challenge for many, especially mothers and fathers out there, is how to provide for their families under this economic situation with little or no income at all.

Children need to feed, and I must say their demand for food is even higher than usual because they are staying indoors 24/7.

When they are in school, they can miss a meal or two, giving breadwinners some breathing space, and of course enabling them to save some money.

Now with everyone being at home, parents inclusive, it means the family needs to spend more on food. However, the economic situation cannot allow that given the impact that the COVID-19 has had on employment and economic activities across all sectors.

Even those businesses that are still running under the current economic situation are doing so below their normal capacity.

Mind you, economic sectors are interconnected, so if certain businesses cease operation, it means other businesses cannot operate at full capacity.

For example, the closure of hotels, lodges and airlines presents great loss to the farmers that supply them food, as well as other industries that supply them with other goods and services.

It also means incomes will shrink for Zesco, the electricity supplier; water utilities that render them water and sanitation services; and the same will happen to telecommunication companies.

Further, it means the incomes of digital satellite television providers will equally shrink because hotels and lodges are big consumers of DSTV services.

If some workers are on forced leave and certain companies are operating at half capacity, marketeers’ incomes will plummet because of the backward and forward linkages in the economy.

The situation is worse in COVID-19 high-risk regions like the United States of America where 16 million jobs have been lost in three weeks.

My point is that we are all affected. The challenge is real for breadwinners in Zambia because the economic situation we are in right now was unforeseen two or three months ago.

The COVID-19 was a remote threat that we were just seeing on television. Little did we know that we too could be affected by the biggest threat to public health that has brought giant economies to a halt.

When Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya dropped the much dreaded news on March 18, 2020, things started changing overnight.

Perhaps some parents and guardians did not have any savings in the bank when a presidential decree was made to close down certain businesses.

Similarly, some workers in the tourism and hospitality sectors were banking on their next income to meet basic needs when their firms closed down all of a sudden.

It is often said that Zambians have a bad saving culture, including the middle class, who can afford to save some of their earnings.

Money-wise, many of us live one day at a time when our incomes come.

The first thing that comes to mind is to spend and spend without leaving a seed to fall back on in case of an unforeseen emergence like the COVID-19.

Now breadwinners have to apply food rationing measures because of the slowing economic activities and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation.

When things started to change, many were caught unawares without any bank savings to fall back on.

The sad part is that no one knows how long this situation will last, yet we need to eat and pay our bills.

The question many people are asking right now is, how do we survive given that we do not know how the disease will unfold and what impact it will have on household food security?

What would happen to us if we were compelled to stay indoors like what has happened in other countries?

Well, we are praying and hoping for the best that things do not get to that. However, in the meantime, we need to manage the little that we have prudently because we do not know what tomorrow holds for us.

The current situation calls for prudent financial expenditure on basic needs for the family such as food, shelter and water.

Food is the biggest need that all of us have right now. If we need to cut off expenditure on unnecessary things and spare some money for food, we need to do just that.

Food, food, food and food is the only language that those children who are confined to our homes understand.

Those who can afford will do well to stock up their pantries with foodstuffs, especially dried foods like beans, kapenta, fish, rice and samp.

Others will need to manage their vegetable gardens and backyard poultry farms very well to minimise the risk of going outdoors to buy food.

While doing that, we need to be mindful that there are many among us who cannot afford food and will need our generous support to survive.

Of course, I am not saying that people should go into panic shopping because this has been known to cause shortages of foods and other essentials.

The idea is just to get enough and possibly save some money. Remember, this is not the time for lavish expenditure and luxurious lifestyle.

In the meantime, stay safe and follow health guidelines against COVID-19.

