Tough going for African sides

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

AFRICAN representatives at the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals have found the going tough.Egypt and Morocco lost 1-0 apiece to Uruguay and Iran respectively, Nigeria tumbled 2-0 to Croatia and Tunisia went down fighting, losing 2-1 to England.

Senegal brought smiles on the faces of Africans after beating Poland 2-1 yesterday in a Group H match.

Senegal have the muscle to take on Colombia and Japan punch for punch.

Egypt were in action against hosts Russia last night and anything less that victory will see the Pharaohs taking an early flight to Cairo.

I had hope that Egypt and Morocco would start the tournament with a bang but alas, I was wrong.

Egypt started strongly but missed a lot of opportunities and were punished towards the end of the match when Uruguay shook the net.

Equally, Morocco were impressive but not clinical in the final third.

Nigeria did not impress me and Croatia were deserved winners.

Tunisia took on England punch-for-punch and went to sleep in added time allowing striker Harry Kane to get the clincher.

The continent’s representatives should prove their worth so that the nine slots that have been allocated to Africa at the 2026 World Cup are justified.

The 2026 showpiece will be staged by United States of America, Canada and Mexico and it will have 48 teams.

At the moment, Africa has five slots at the World Cup.

Time has come for African teams to compete with the cream de la cream at the World Cup.

Africa needs adequate representation at the showpiece to show the world that sooner rather than later the continent will have a team that will go all the way and win the World Cup.

The quarter-final achievement by Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) should not make Africans proud.

This time around Africa’s goal should be reaching the semi-finals and if possible lift the coveted trophy.

It is not too late for the African representatives to redeem themselves.

If Africa can have three representatives in the round of 16, then anything is possible as the tournament progresses.

Enjoy the World Cup