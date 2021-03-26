Total trade reaches K50bn

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S total trade between January and February increased to K50.90 billion from K30.26 billion in the same period last

year , representing a 68.2 percent rise. And the annual inflation rate has increased to 22.8 percent from 22.2 percent in February

due to price rises in both food and non-food items. Total trade refers to all the imports and exports conducted by the country .

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said during the period under review exports via

all modes of transport were at K34.2 billion.“Road transport accounted for K21.2 billion, representing 62 percent, rail transport was second

at K4.3 billion and air transport was third, accounting