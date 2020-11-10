Total seeks difference in power sector

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA ranks amongst the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa in terms of access to electricity services with only 31.2 percent of the total population having access to power.

Of this, 61.7 percent access is in urban areas and only 4.4 percent in rural areas.

This presents a huge task for Government to narrow the electricity deficit and also for the private sector to tap into Zambia’s power market.

As Government focuses on diversifying the country’s electricity generation mix supply, Total Zambia, the French oil and gas company, has come on board by launching solarised service station, powered by solar panels.

Total Zambia Limited project engineer Mdyela Phiri said globally, the project is targeting to solarise 5,000 service stations with high-efficiency sun power solar panels.

Currently, four service stations have been solarised, two on the Copperbelt and