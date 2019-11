NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN AN apparent response to President Edgar Lungu’s call on various stakeholders to explore alternative sources of energy, Total Zambia has opened the first-ever solar-powered filling station in the country built at over US$80,000.

The filling station will save about US$40 million annually by covering an average of 23 percent of the service station’s electricity needs.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/