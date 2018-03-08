Total fuels Zanaco Masters

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

TOTAL Zambia yesterday unveiled US$10,000 for the 2018 Zanaco Masters Golf Championship set for next month at Lusaka Golf Club.

Total Zambia head of retail and digital Ernest Mfula said during the cheque presentation at Lusaka Golf Club that the company attaches importance to sport.

Mfula said apart from supporting the Zanaco Masters Championship, Total also helped junior golfers, currently in Morocco participating in the All-Africa Challenge, to acquire uniforms worth K23,000.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/