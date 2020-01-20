Torrential rains wreak havoc

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AT around 18:00 hours on a Monday, Timothy Gondwe, a resident of Lusaka’s Zanimuone West, left his shop at City Market in a rush after receiving a disturbing phone call .

Mr Gondwe, who survives on selling textbooks, had just been informed that his house was flooded with rainwater.

“The first thing that came to my mind were the textbooks I keep in my house. When I got home, I tried to protect the books together with my household goods, but I could not manage because it kept on raining and the water level in the house was fast rising,” he said.

Just like that, Mr Gondwe lost his textbooks worth over K10,000.

“I sell books. That is what I do for a living. But I have lost everything, and from here, I do not know what to do because all the books were soaked CLICK TO READ MORE