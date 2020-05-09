TopStar launches E-shopping platform

LUSAKA – TopStar has launched StarTimes GO, an integrated Electronic Shopping (E-shopping) platform on premium selections only.

StarTimes provides multiple interactive E-shopping methods featuring the “TOP” shopping experience, through the integrated services available via Television (TV), Online and Phone-call. The newly born E-shopping service will cover the whole Zambia.

With the slogan “Better Life, Let’s GO”, StarTimes GO frequently displays smart products such as TV set, solar power system and decoder, and the category will be expanded gradually.

The hosts of the programme, which will be aired on Diamond, Power and ABN TV channels, will explain the feature, quality, usage of each product thus the audience shall know the specific information without risky physical contact with the salesperson.