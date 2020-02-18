TopStar hands out 850,000 decoders

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

TOPSTAR has distributed over 850,000 decoders in the last three years in Zambia in an effort to contribute to national development through socio-economic sectors.

The firm is a public signal distributor whose mandate includes the management of digital migration from analogue to digital television broadcast, signal distribution, revenue collection and as a special purpose vehicle tasked with repayment of the digital migration loan to the treasury at the Ministry of Finance.

Giving an update on digital migration recently, TopStar vice-president Cliff Sichone said the firm will ensure that it fulfils Government’s mandate of ensuring that more households have access to quality and CLICK TO READ MORE