TopStar commits to job creation

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

TOPSTAR has partnered with over 1,000 local business firms in an effort to support Government’s job creation agenda.

The firm is a joint venture between the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation and StarTimes of China established to move Zambia from analogue to digital television (TV) signal transmission.

TopStar sales director Cliff Sichone said the public-signal distributor has continued to engage various business outlets across the country to ensure that more people have access to digital television.

Mr Sichone said in a statement yesterday that TopStar is committed to creating job opportunities, especially for the youths.

"In line with the 2018 Youth Day theme 'Leveraging opportunities for…