MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH the MTN/ FAZ Super Division reaching its mid-way point today, movements are expected on either ends of the table with clubs seeking to close the first half of the season on a high.

With leaders Zesco United out of action, the top slot is up for grabs with NAPSA Stars, Nkana, Green Eagles and Forest Rangers all having a chance to close the first stanza as leaders.