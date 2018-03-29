Top Lusaka hospital closed

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

THE Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has revoked the operating licence for Fairview Hospital in Lusaka for allegedly endangering lives of patients by dispensing expired drugs.

HPCZ assistant registrar Joseph Wapabeti said the decision to revoke Fairview Hospital’s licence was arrived at after carrying out an impromptu inspection at the institution.

"The hospital subjected patients seeking private health care to expired medicines," Dr Wapabeti alleged yesterday.