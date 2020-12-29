Top cop suspended?

STEVEN MVULA, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA Province Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri has reportedly been suspended to pave way for investigations in the killing of two people last week during a procession by United Party for National Development (UPND) members.

Police sources said this yesterday in an interview.

“He is on suspension until investigations are concluded. As you know, those appointments are a prerogative of the head of State,” the source said.

Mr Phiri could not be reached for a comment as his mobile phone went unanswered and was later switched off.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo could not comment on the matter because it involves the appointing authority.

“The best person to get in touch with is the CLICK TO READ MORE